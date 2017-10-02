Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame dedicated

Editor’s note: In an effort to better serve readers, the Galion Inquirer has reached a reciprocal agreement with the website www.crawfordcountynow.com to share resources and stories to better serve readers of both organizations.

BUCYRUS — “We’ve done it.”

Those were the first words spoken by Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame committee treasurer Don Scheerer when he stood at a podium out side the Crawford County Courthouse on Sept. 26.

What was done was the creation of a permanent home for those elected to the county veterans hall of fame.

The five pillars on the southeast corner of the courthouse were dedicated in front of various county residents as a place of remembrance and honor for those elected to the hall.

Scheerer said the next check to be deposited will take the project over the $150,000 mark in donations.

The donations helped pay for the creation of the monument by Longstreth Memorials, as well as the creation of a walkway with engraved paver stones and the relocation of a cannon from the east side of the courthouse to in front of the memorial.

Scheerer said though many are happy with the condition of the project, the work is not done.

He said additional paver stones will be added to the walkway, including one for each branch of the armed forces, metal plaques also will be placed for every conflict the United States have been involved in with names of veterans from those conflicts, including a special plaque for Col. William Crawford and his men, and benches and a granite podium will be placed on the site. The podium will have the names of those at the memorial and where the name is located.

At the start of the ceremony Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame committee president Chuck Christman said the process began in 2006 with the intent to have an event for Veterans Day. The inaugural class was inducted in 2007 and 59 total veterans have been inducted since the hall’s inception.

The hall of fame committee is made of representatives of every veterans group in Crawford County. The next hall of fame induction ceremony is annually on Nov. 11 in at Bucyrus High School.

By James Massara Crawford County Now