Friends of the Library book sale Oct 5-7.

GALION — The Galion Public Library’s Friends of the Library will have their fall book sale Oct. 5, 6 and 7. The sale is open to the public Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. On Wednesday is a members-only sale where Friends of the Library can purchase books of their choice.

Galion residents have donated hundreds of gently-used quality books throughout the year, including fiction, non-fiction, history, biographies, classics, cookbooks, science and more. Plus many childrens books. There is a room especially dedicated just for childrens books.

There also is another room for popular popular CDs, DVDs, simple to multi-piece puzzles and more.

This year the friends are adding a collectibles table (Thursday) that will include old vintage books; old Christmas postcards; a 1960 Republican National Convention program; a 1957 Ohio State football program; a 1981 Cleveland Indians all-star program; a vintage hand fan from a local funeral home; 1911, 1916, 1968 and 1971 Spy yearbooks, a signed Andre Thornton Cleveland Indians photo and more interesting and collectible memorabilia.

The remaining books left over from these book sales are distributed to various appreciative non-profit organizations who are in need of quality reading material.

The Friends of the Library look forward to a well-attended and successful book sale. Sale proceeds are distributed to the library so that they may continue to provide and offer the community up-to-date and interesting programs for children and adults of Galion.