Church briefs: Second time around jewelry sale at Galion Christ UMC

Second Time Around Jewelry Sale is Sept. 30

GALION — Galion Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St., will have its annual Second Time Around Jewelry Sale on Saturday Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include a large selection of gently-used jewelry, handbags and scars and low prices. All proceeds will go to support local missions. Call 419-468-1504.

Hurricane relief, beef-and-noodle dinner Oct. 5 at Christ UMC

GALION — Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St., will serve a home-made beef and noodle dinner on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m. The menu also includes green beans, applesauce, bread and cake for dessert. The meal costs $7 for ages 12 and over; $4 for those ages 7-12. Six and younger eat for free. Carryout will be available. Proceeds from the dinner go to hurricane relief for victims of Harvey and Irma. For more information, call 419-468-1504.

Make and Bake Bazaar, Silent Auction Oct. 8

GALION — The community is invited to a Make and Bake Bazaar and Silent Auction on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Community Christian Church, corner of Ohio 19 and Biddle Road. There will be a spaghetti dinner that costs $6. There will be a silent auction and homemade goods, including the popular “Fast and Fabulous Freezer Meals.” Two homemade quits will be raffled. One is 74 x 84 inches (full-size). The other is 85 x99 inches (queen). Tickets for the quilts are $1 or six for $5 and they will be available before the 7 p.m. drawing. You do not have to be present to win the quilts. Proceeds from this event will benefit church and community service projects.

Hord Family Farms president speaking at prayer breakfast

BUCYRUS — The Men’s Group at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Bucyrus is hosting a men’s breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Women also are divided. Patrick Hord, President of Hord Family Farms, will be the speaker. The family has been farming for more than 100 years.

Ontario UMC celebrating 100th anniversary

ONTARIO — The Ontario United Methodist Church will be hosting its 100th anniversary celebration luncheon Oct. 15. Anyone ever connected with the church is invited and encouraged to come. Lunch will be prepared by Chef Russ Welch, son of Pastor Peg Welch, and is sure to be delicious. Reservations are necessary. You may call the church office week days between 9 a.m. and 1 pm. at 419-529-4345 through Oct.8. The luncheon will be after church, about 11:30 a.m. Donations only.