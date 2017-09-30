Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Monday

12:21 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Third Avenue called because neighbors were playing music too loud.

3:48 a.m. — A Bucyrus Road called police in response to a relative possibly overdosing.

12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a possible hit and run accident in the 600 block of Brookside Avenue.

1:35 p.m. — Campaign signs were reported stolen from in the 200 block of East Walnut Street.

2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 1400 block of Baehr Street.

6:03 p.m. — A caller reported someone passed out in a vehicle at 8 Public Square. Police determined it was a parent waiting on a child at the dance studio.

6:16 p.m. — Money was reportedly taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue.

7:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was mediated in the 800 block of South Market Street.

Tuesday

5:01 a.m. — A possible break-in was reported at Cake & Icing on Harding Way East.

10:38 a.m. — A domestic dispute was mediated at the funeral home on Portland Way North.

8:47 p.m. — A woman was arrested during a traffic stop for suspicion of DUI. The vehicle was pulled over in the 100 block of Portland Way North after police received a report of a drunk driver.

8:53 p.m — Police arrested a man on a warrant in first block of High Street after responding to a possible drug overdose.

Wednesday

12:20 a.m. — Two people were taken into custody and Community Counseling was called to help out after a civil dispute in the 300 block of Pine Street.

1:44 a.m. — A report of someone trying to break into a house in the 300 block of South Columbus Street was reported. No other information was available.

2:45 a.m. — A caller on North Columbus Street reported that a friend was threatening suicide and had left the residence.

7:18 a.m. — . — A report of a possible overdose was reported in the area of North Market Street and Bennett Drive. When police arrived, it turns out the person in the car was “physically sick.”

8:57 a.m. — A caller reported a possible case of elder abuse at a residence on Eighth Avenue. Adult Protect Services was called to check on the report.

1:55 p.m. — Police received a report of someone knocking over a mailbox with a vehicle and then driving away. Police looked into the incident and reported that the mailbox was left on the porch of a home in the 800 block of Fairview, along with a business card.

6:55 p.m. — Called after a report of a domestic dispute, police mediated the disagreement in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

8:50 p.m. — Police responded two report of a “guy dressed up” and hiding behind trees and acting suspicious in the 200 block of Fellow Street. Police were unable to find the dressed up character.

10:14 p.m. — Police warned a person about playing music too loud after receiving complaint by a person in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

11:16 p.m. — One person was taken into custody after police talked to two people going through a dumpster at Carter Electric, 844 Edward Street.

Bucyrus

Monday

8:09 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of a motorized bike and another bike stolen from the 400 block of W. Charles St.

9:36 a.m. — Officers checked the welfare of a man in the 100 block of Iron St.

9:40 a.m. — An overtime parking complaint in the 1400 block of Cullen Ct was investigated.

11:02 a.m. — A report of a reckless driver on Marion Rd was investigated.

1:58 p.m. — Officers assisted a man experiencing mental issues.

2:50 p.m. — Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Sears Street.

4:09 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of W. Warren Street reported two bicycles stolen from the residence overnight; one of the bicycles was located nearby.

4:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East Rensselaer Street was mediated.

4:28 p.m. — A resident in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Avenue reported her vehicle d a.m. — aged in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Avenue today.

4:34 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering in the 800 block of E. Mansfield St. is under investigation.

5:52 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of OVI in the 100 block of North Poplar Street

9:17 p.m. — A report of possible child abuse was received and remains under investigation.

9:54 p.m. — A Bucyrus resident reported her purse stolen after she gave someone a ride on Marion Road.

10:05 p.m. — Officers checked a report of an open building on W. Charles Street.

10:15 p.m. — A report of juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic on Woodlawn Avenue was investigated.

11:10 p.m. — Officers conducted a welfare check on a motorcyclist in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

Tuesday

12:06 a.m. — A report of a motorist revving his engine in the 500 block of S. Spring St. was investigated.

12:41 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and on a warrant after responding to a report of someone locked out of a vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

2:50 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 800 bloc of W. Mary Street after police responded to a man who would not leave the residence.

3:28 a.m. — A report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at Bucyrus Estates was investigated.

Wednesday

8:02 a.m. — An abandoned bike was brought to the station.

8:38 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of Hopley and Woodlawn regarding a juvenile complaint.

9:16 a.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of West Mansfield Street.

9:38 a.m. — Officers assisted a lost semi-tractor trailer driver on Hopley Avenue.

10:09 a.m. — Officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported as reckless in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave. The driver was not impaired, but had spilled a drink while driving north on Ohio 98.

10:22 a.m. — A Heritage Circle resident reported damage to her front door since Sunday.

1:55 p.m. — A stranded motorist was assisted in the area of Hopley and Beal.

4:33 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident of a car backing from a drive into a parked car in the 1100 block of Sherwood Drive was investigated.

5:50p.m. — A hit-skip accident of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue was investigated.

7:47 p.m. — A Bucyrus resident spoke to an officer at the Police Department about a phone scam that claimed that she won a federal grant from the government and needed to make a few payments to receive the money.

11:17 p.m. — A South Walnut Street resident reported her dog stolen from her back yard. The boxer mix puppy was returned.

11:22 p.m. — Officer checked a disturbance in the 300 block of West Galen Street and arrested a 31-year-old man for discharging a pellet gun in the city limits. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and released.

Thursday

3:19 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Tiffin Street.

4:20 a.m. — A report of a male driving without a license was investigated.