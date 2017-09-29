GALION AREA NEWS BRIEFS

Ontario UMC celebrating 100th anniversary

ONTARIO — The Ontario United Methodist Church will be hosting its 100th anniversary celebration luncheon Oct. 15. Anyone ever connected with the church is invited and encouraged to come. Lunch will be prepared by Chef Russ Welch, son of Pastor Peg Welch. Reservations are necessary.

You may call the church office week days between 9 a.m. and 1 pm. at 419-529-4345 through Oct.8. The luncheon will be after church, about 11:30 a.m. Donations only.

Rotary seeks Auctionfest partners

BUCYRUS — The Rotary Club of Bucyrus is seeking applicants to partner in the 2018 Auctionfest it was announced by Terry Gernert and Virginia Hammontree, Auctionfest co-chairs.

Through Auctionfest, the Rotary Club provides a fun filled venue for a successful fundraising opportunity. A four-course dinner is served prior to the exciting and entertaining evening auction. Past groups have received substantial financial benefit resulting from their partnership effort.

Rotary first partnered with other non-profit groups in 2002. Since its inception, over $521,515 has been raised and reinvested in the surrounding area. The Rotary Club’s share of approximately $177,310 has been returned to the Bucyrus community in support of programs and services. The remaining $344,205 went to the partner groups for their designated projects.

The deadline to make application for the 2018 Auctionfest is October 12. Additional information in making application for your non-profit organization can be obtained by contacting either Co-Chairperson; Terry Gernert whose daytime phone is 419-562-4075 with an evening phone of 419-562-7239 or Virginia Hammontree at 419-689-9555.

Grange holds picnic

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange #2078 met at the home of Tom and Priscilla Laughbaum on Sept. 17, for the annual Grange membership picnic. Ken Burkman offered prayer before the meal. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Guests were Ken Burkman and John Slabach.

The Legislative report was discussion of the resolutions regarding Grange endorsing use of better paper for Ohio Granger magazine and revoking the Windfall Act for public employees.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported on the baking contests for this year, which are apple dapple cake, Texas sheet cake and men’s only contest of gooey butter cookies.

The Deaf Activities Chairman reported on bringing hats, gloves, and/or school supplies for Ohio School for the Deaf.

Community Services Chairman thanked all members for bringing non-perishable food items for Crestline Food Pantry.

The Leesville and Pomona Grange notebooks were sent in to the Community Service, Lecturer, Family Activities and Deaf Activities Directors.

Renewal forms for the Grange Magazine on the back of the September/October issue must be sent back to the Ohio State Grange Office by Oct. 31.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “A History of Labor Day.”

The next regular Leesville Grange/Crawford County Pomona meeting will be held at the Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. with planning of the new Grange year.