A very sweet treat

GALION — Great weather, good music, the scent of food being grilled, fried and consumed and the opportunity to partake in an adult beverage or three drove hundreds to Historic Uptowne Galion on Thursday night as the 41st annual Oktoberfest opened.

Galion’s largest fall festival will continue through Saturday night with more music, more food, carnival rides, shopping opportunities, an art show, some merchants with product and services on display and those enticing adult beverages.

Area residents were walking the streets as early as 2 or 3 p.m. Thursday taking in the sights and trying some of the fare. By 7 p.m., it wasn’t exactly wall-to-wall people, but if you were walking down the street with a funnel cake in your hand and not paying attention, you ended up with powdered sugar all over yourself and all over the person you collided with as you sucked that delicious concoction of fried dough and sugar off your finger tips.

In Galion — and in other area festivals — locals know the place for funnel cakes is the HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice trailer. If you’re looking for it this weekend in Galion, it’s not in the sale place it had been in past years. The trailer is on Harding Way West, close to Galion Community Theatre.

TOn Thursday evening, the trailer was manned by funnel cake volunteers Judy Brinkman, Mary Stuckert and Janis Starling. The previously-mentioned funnel cake was poured, overseen and flipped by Brinkman; powered with sugar — extra sugar, of course — by Stuckert and packaged by Starling.

“No, I’m not giving you the recipe,” Brinkman joked. “When we got the trailer, we got the recipe. It’s a secret. And we keep it locked up.”

But Brinkman admitted the secret dough recipe makes their funnel cakes special. That and the copious amounts of powdered sugar, Stuckert said, adding that some folks don’t just want the top sugared, they ask her to turn it over and coat the bottom, too.

So, if you want something sweet and wish to help a great cause, stop by the HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice trailer while visiting Galion’s Oktoberfest. HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing home care and hospice service in mid-ohio including Mansfield

“That’s why we’re doing this,” Brinkman said. “We want to keep people at home with their families for as long as possible. Everything we make here goes to help us do that.”

On Saturday the music gets going in the early afternoon. On the main stage will be Standard Time at 1 p.m.; Brian Smith and the John Vermeulen Octet at 3 p.m.; the always-popular (and local) Erik Gimbel Orchestra at 5 p.m.; and Alter Ego at 8:30 p.m. On Stage 2 will be Madison Shilliday at 7 p.m., Brady Jacquin at 8 p.m. and Chase Beaire at 9 p.m. And finally, the music on the Christian Gospel Stage also starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the performances will change each hour through 9 p.m. Taking the stage will be Martin & Danean, followed by “In His Name”, “The Warriors,” Frank Boyd Jr. Blues Ministry, Mike Bomgardner, Kelly Blevins and “Back to Eden,;” Vickie Adams, the Victory Rock Praise Team and “Created Music Project.”

Russ Kent | Galion Inquirer Volunteers Judy Brinkman, Mary Stuckert and Janis Starling were manning the HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice funnel cake trailer on Thursday evening at the Oktoberfest in Historic Uptowne Galion. The festival continues through Saturday evening. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_homecare-matters-1.jpg Russ Kent | Galion Inquirer Volunteers Judy Brinkman, Mary Stuckert and Janis Starling were manning the HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice funnel cake trailer on Thursday evening at the Oktoberfest in Historic Uptowne Galion. The festival continues through Saturday evening. Chad Clinger | Galion Inquirer Every once in a while, it’s OK to cheat on that healthy diet. If you’re been waiting your turn, you’ve got the chance this weekend at Galion’s Oktoberfest. And the options are almost endless as this food trailer menu proves. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_Oktoberfest-2.jpg Chad Clinger | Galion Inquirer Every once in a while, it’s OK to cheat on that healthy diet. If you’re been waiting your turn, you’ve got the chance this weekend at Galion’s Oktoberfest. And the options are almost endless as this food trailer menu proves.

Oktoberfest treats include music, rides, delectable treats