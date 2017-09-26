Police report clarified

Clarification

GALION — A man arrested by Galion police Sept. 15 at Galion Middle School was not an employee of Galion City Schools. The arrest was made at the middle school after two students reported they had been sexually assaulted. The alleged assault did not occur on school property, but was reported to Galion Middle School staff, who then reported the incident to the Galion Police Department. The police report appeared in the Sept. 20 print edition of the Galion Inquirer and online at galioninquirer.com. The Inquirer regrets any confusion this report may have generated.