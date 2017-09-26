Teenager missing since Sept. 12

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a teenager from through the Bucyrus missing since at least Sept. 12.

Missing is Alec V. Webb, 16. He was reported missing from Wynford High School at 2:27 p.m. on Sept.12. It was thought Webb may have been in Nevada, but several attempts to locate him were made with negative results.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or Crawford County Juvenile court.

