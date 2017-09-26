Candidates coming to Lowe-Volk Park on Oct. 5

BUCYRUS — The Mid-Ohio Progressives have scheduled two events — a presentation on workers’ rights and a candidates/issues night — in the coming weeks. The grassroots political organization was formed earlier this year.

The group will host “We Are Ohio’s Allied Members and Partners” meeting Thursday at the Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St.. The evening will begin with pizza and soft drinks from 6 to 6:30 p.m. “We Are Ohio” representatives will speak from 6:30- 7:45 p.m. They will discuss what that organization terms the “dangerous attack on working and middle-class families” of right-to-work legislation.

The candidates/issues night will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Lowe-Volk Nature Center. Candidates with opposition in their respective races and tax issue representatives were invited to participate. Those who have accepted the invitation to speak are: Wynford bond/levy issues; ADAMH Board tax renewal; Children Services tax issue; Bucyrus school board candidates Debra Hoover and Traci L. Wetterau; Colonel Crawford school board candidates Margaret Hoyles and Heather M. Skaggs; Galion mayoral candidate Thomas M. O’Leary; Galion law director candidate Thomas N. Palmer; Galion city auditor candidates Paula E. Durbin and Brian L. Treisch; Galion council-at-large candidates Gail L. Baldinger and Alice Matthews; Galion 4th Ward candidates Jennifer L. Kuns and Tammy D. Siclair-Erlsten; Bucyrus council-at-large, Daniel F. Ross and Daniel Wirebaugh.

Community members are invited to attend and ask questions. Mid-Ohio Progressives hopes the evening will help inform the public prior to the November election. Candidates and issue representatives who have not responded but who still want to participate are asked to contact MOP by Friday. For details on either event, e-mail midohioprogressives@yahoo.com, text 419-569-2346 or call that number after 4:30 p.m.