City plans to spray for mosquitoes Aug. 3-4

GALION — Weather permitting, the City of Galion is planning a round of mosquito spraying next week.

The southern half of the city — everything south of Harding Way — will get done Aug. 3. The northern half will be sprayed Aug. 4. Spraying will begin at dusk. Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying.

You can help eliminate mosquitoes in your yard by:

Emptying, removing, covering, or turning over receptacles that can hold water

Cleaning bird baths twice weekly

Discarding old tires or by storing them indoors

Repairing leaky plumbing and outside faucets

Making sure gutters and downspouts are free of blockage and are properly draining.

Emptying your pets’ water dishes daily.

