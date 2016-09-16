Galion opens league play with a 56-3 loss

DELAWARE — The Galion Tigers football team was in Delaware Friday night to open Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play against the Buckeye Valley Barons.

The Tigers were still without starting quarterback and primary offensive spark plug Chase Cooke and it showed again this week.

When the clock reached all zeroes, the Tigers found themselves starting league play 0-1, falling to the Barons by a final score of 56-3.

In Cooke’s absense, head coach Matt Dick again started Caleb Ivy under center. Dick also used Harrison Ivy and Elias Middleton at the quarterback spot to try and get something going against a big Buckeye Valley defense.

Galion had four costly turnovers on the evening. Caleb Ivy lost a fumble that turned into a Barons touchdown. Harrison Ivy threw one interception. Middleton’s interception was returned for a touchdown by the Buckeye Valley defense. Takoda Crisman botched the kickoff after that touchdown by the Barons.

Conor Moreton provided the three points for the Tigers with a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter. Moreton had the distance but was just wide left on a 53 yard attempt in the first quarter.

