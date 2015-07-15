Pflueger joins Mid-Ohio Eye Care

Staff report

Dr. Raj Seetharaman, M.D. of Mid-Ohio Eye Care in Galion has announced that Dr. Jonathan Pflueger has joined the practice.

Taking the reigns from Dr. Kip Newell, Dr. Pflueger has practiced for 27 years with extensive experience in comprehensive eye care, ocular disease management, low vision rehabilitation, and contact lens fitting. He received his Doctor of Optometry degree from The Ohio State University College of Optometry, and completed a residency in ocular disease with Omni Eye Services of Warwick, Rhode Island.

In addition to his practice, Dr. Pflueger has served as a clinical instructor at The Ohio State University College of Optometry, and has participated in eye care mission trips to Ukraine and Mexico, delivering eye exams and glasses to needy areas. Dr. Pflueger resides in Loudonville with his wife Ginger, and children Kate and Dan. He enjoys music and woodworking in his spare time.