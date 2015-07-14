Musicians look to bring hope, healing

By Deborah Elaine Evans devans@civitasmedia.com

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2015/07/web1_Watergrave1.jpg

A free Gospel Concert Series will be held 3-8 p.m. July 18 at the Gazebo in uptown Galion. The concert will feature Christian bands from around the Galion area with styles ranging from bluegrass, contemporary, rock and four-part harmony.

“We want to bring hope and healing to Galion.” Big City Breakers band member Kelly Blevins said, “(Where you) can hear gospel music with a good message of hope. We want to bring good news to the people of Galion through music.”

In His Hands band member Jan Meek agrees.

“This whole thing is to get God’s music around town.” he said. “We have people come for prayer and give their testimony. We had a gentlemen testify he was on drugs. Now, he has turned his life around and sings about Jesus.”

But it’s not all about music on Saturday.

“If somebody needs prayer we will stop and surround them and get as many as we can to pray.” Meek said, “We need someone on this street telling about God. It’s like a six to seven hour church service.”

Meek helped restart the gospel concerts seven years ago at Oktoberfest in Galion.

“(I prayed) Lord we need Christian music at Oktoberfest,” Meek said. “He provided the way. (Then) God said, Jan you need to do this in the summer time. Three years ago, God blessed (us) with all this sound equipment and I use it for the concerts. Anyone can come set up and I am ready for them to play.”