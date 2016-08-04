Bucyrus hosting district-wide open house

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus City School District will host its annual district-wide open house Aug. 15. The event will include open houses at both the elementary and secondary schools, dinner for open house attendees in the Secondary School Commons and the annual fall Meet the Teams Pep Rally.

The schedule of events includes:

• Elementary (PK-5) Open House – 5 to 6:30 p.m.

• Secondary (6-12) Open House – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Dinner in Secondary School Commons – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Fall Meet the Teams Pep Rally at the Athletic Complex (weather permitting) – 7:30 p.m.

All students and parents are encouraged to attend this important event. Teachers and administrators will be in attendance, and attendees will have the opportunity to visit classrooms. Families will also be able to deposit money into their child’s lunch account during the open houses, instead of sending money on the first day of school.

“This is a good way for students and parents to visit their respective school building and visit with teachers and prepare for the new school year,” Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said. “We hope everyone will make plans to attend the annual community Fall Pep Rally to show our student-athletes that the entire school community stands behind them this season.”

For more information about this event, please contact the Lincoln Administrative Center at 419-562-4045.