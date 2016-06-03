Galion Public Library News

Party on the Lawn

Children ages 12 and under and their families are invited to the Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, for the Party on the Lawn. This summer reading kickoff party will be held outdoors and will feature games and activities. No registration is necessary.

Movie Night

Individuals ages 12 and up are invited to the Galion Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, for a movie. Refreshments will be served. Registration is requested. For the movie title and to reserve your spot, please visit Galion Public Library or call us at 419-468-3203.

Touch a Truck Program

Galion Public Library is pleased to invite children and families to our Touch a Truck program on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

At Touch a Truck, children are able to get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles. The event will be held in Galion City Lot #1, directly across from the library. Horn-free hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. to accommodate small children and those who are bothered by loud noises. No registration is required to attend this event. Anyone interested in bringing a vehicle should contact Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203.

Licensed Child Care Business

Working parents need more safe, reliable, child care options in Crawford County— could that be you or your organization?

Learn how to start a Licensed Child Care Business by attending a workshop:

June 27: 3 p.m., Galion Public Library

June 29: 3 p.m., Bucyrus Public Library