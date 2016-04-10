Bucyrus High School students enjoy Cleveland fine arts and dining

Every school year, the Bucyrus High School Art Club takes a field trip to experience the many facets of artistry and learn about various artists. This year’s trip took the members to Cleveland for the second year in a row.

“I try to go somewhere every year that allows students to be able to see a different area of either the state, or another state,” Art Club advisor Michael Striker said. “The goal is to give them a new perspective and appreciation of art.”

Last year’s visit to the Cleveland Museum of Art involved the students being led by a docent on a tour through the museum. Sadly, students were left with almost no time to look at pieces other than those highlighted by the docent.

“When we discussed the trip at our following meeting, it became apparent that they wanted to go back and explore more of the one of the great museums within the state in Cleveland,” Striker said. “With the feedback, I decided to plan another trip there, this time without the docent, but with the inclusion of a trip to a musical at the Playhouse Theatre and dinner at the Hard Rock Café.”

With the plan in hand, groups were asked and after months of planning it finally happened. The Art Club, Advanced Art Classes, Set Design, Musical, Choir, and Theatre students who wanted to go on the trip were able to enjoy three great activities.

The first stop was the Cleveland Museum of Art to see an amazing collection of artwork that spans throughout history. They then enjoyed a fine dining experience at the Hard Rock Café, with the final stop being the Cleveland Playhouse Theatre to see the musical Mamma Mia!

“The entire day was fun, starting at noon and ending just after midnight,” Striker said. “The hope is to some day travel out of state again to further expand our students’ appreciation for the arts.”