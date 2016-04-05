Galion woman sent to prison after violating probation

A Galion woman who had nearly completed her community control successfully is heading to prison after violating the terms of her probation.

Leigh Anne Lovely, 40, 227 South St., failed a drug test and admitted to using cocaine. She had been placed on probation for a conviction of drug trafficking in 2011.

Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Lovely to 15 months in prison with credit for time served along with time spent in a court-ordered drug treatment program.

Haley Walters, 27, Sycamore, was sentenced to a total of two years in prison after she failed to meet the conditions of her probation.

Walters refused a drug test and was found to be in possession of heroin while on probation from a fifth-degree felony theft conviction from 2015 and a 2014 conviction of possession of drugs, also a fifth-degree felony.

Leuthold sentenced her to two consecutive 12-month sentences for each of her convictions but will release her after one year in prison to be placed in the court’s Intensive Supervision and Treatment program. She will also get credit for time served.

