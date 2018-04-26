Leesville Grange holds monthly meeting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting for Leesville Grange 2078 which met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department April 17. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Legislative report was a house bill targeting distracted driving. The governor’s race was discussed. It also include talk of Sherrod Brown, who has presented a bill called Local Food and Regional Market Supply (FARMS) Act, which will help farmers contact buyers to help sell products directly and to create rural jobs.

The Family Activities Chairperson report was the announcement that the next meeting will be the state baking contests of apple dapple cake, Texas sheet cake and gooey butter cookies. This contest is for men. There also was talk about the Home contests of bird feeder, painted rock and watermelon wreath. Bring in eye glasses, lenses and cases to be taken to the Deputies conference May 5.

The Deaf Activities Chairman reported on the Deaf Activities Conference and asked at next meeting to bring pop tabs, used hearing aids and parts, and box top labels. The Community Service Chairman is still collecting clean prescription bottles with labels removed, still accepting monetary donations for lying Horse Farm and non-perishable items for the Southeastern Lutheran Food Bank.

Lecturer’s/Community Service conference was April 14. The speaker from Knox County Extension talked about pond algae and collection milkweed pods. Communication was from Friends of Crawford Park District and the group decided to renew its membership. Communication from Crawford County Junior Fair Awards for Leesville Grange to sponsor champion beef showmanship and champion ram overall.

In honor of Grange Month, donations were given to State Grange Convention, State Fair culinary showcase, Dogs for A Better Life, ICCD and Junior, Youth, Deaf and Lecturer’s Funds. The Lecturer’s Program theme was “Questions and Answers about the History of Taxation and the IRS”.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting is at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Lunch will be state baking entries and ice cream.

