Church briefs: Grief support group, community meal scheduled in coming days

Community meal April 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve its free community meal from 5-6: p.m on April 26. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. If school is cancelled due to bad weather the meal will not be served.

Good Hope Christian fundraiser at Galion Pizza Hut

GALION — Good Hope Christian Preschool, a non-profit interdenominational, interracial and non-political institution founded by Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, is having a fundraiser at Galion Pizza Hut. It is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24. Galion Pizza Hut is at 820 Harding Way Westo. The fundraiser consists of a pizza buffet, which includes a beverage, salad bar and hot bar. It costs $10.38 for anyone 10 and older, $5.59 for those younger and then. Kids younger than 3 eat free.

April 28 Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Rev. Jack K. Moore will teach the upcoming Spring Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “A Literary-Cultural Approach to the Parables of Jesus in Saint Luke.” The event will be held Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

HE is a retired pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and has served congregations in Texas, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio Northern University, Ada and a master of divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus.

Registration for the April 28 seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. It costs $20, with lunch included. A certificate of completion will be available to those that attend. Call 419-946-5576 for information.