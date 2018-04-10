Galion-area church briefs: Grief support group, community meal coming up

Grief support group meets April 12 at St. Paul UMC

GALION — If you have you lost a spouse, a parent, a child, a sibling or a friend and are experiencing the pain, confusion and loneliness that often accompanies grief, you are invited to attend a grief support group meeting at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion, on Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

The group is facilitated by church members, with the endorsement of church leadership, and is offered in a confidential, safe and non-judgmental environment. For more information, call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977.

Community meal April 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve its free community meal from 5-6: p.m on April 26. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. If school is cancelled due to bad weather the meal will not be served.

April 28 Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Rev. Jack K. Moore will teach the upcoming Spring Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “A Literary-Cultural Approach to the Parables of Jesus in Saint Luke.” The event will be held Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

HE is a retired pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and has served congregations in Texas, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio Northern University, Ada and a master of divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus.

Registration for the April 28 seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. It costs $20, with lunch included. A certificate of completion will be available to those that attend. Call 419-946-5576 for information.

Men’s prayer breakfast April 11 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Josh Harris, president and CEO of Freedom Direct LLC, a final expense life insurance call centers, will be the guest speaker for the next interdenominational men’s breakfast at 7 a.m. on April 11 in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He also was a quarterback for Bowling Green State University. Women are welcome. Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Bucyrus sponsors this event. Visit http://bucyruswumc.com/ for information.