Church briefs: Sunrise services set for Sunday morning in Galion, Bucyrus, Manfsield

Easter services planned at Windfall Emanuel UCC

GALION — Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ, 1781 Biddle Road will have Easter services, starting with an Easter Sunrise choir program at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast prepared by the men of the church. The Easter morning worship service is at 10:30 a.m., which will be followed by a carry-in dinner.

Easter sunrise service at Crawford County Fairgrounds

BUCYRUS — A community-wide Easter Sunday sunrise service is planned at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 1 in the grandstands at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. This non-denominational service, sponsored by the Bucyrus Ministerial Fellowship, features a dramatic recitation of the Easter Story by Matt Eichhorn and music by the Pastors Choir, made up of pastors from Bucyrus-area churches.

With the grandstands facing east, this should offer a perfect view of the sunrise, weather permitting. Come early to reflect on the meaning of Christ’s resurrection as you witness the sunrise and enjoy prelude music starting at 6:45 a.m. The service will take place rain or shine. For information, call Bucyrus United Methodist Church at 419-562-5061 or First Alliance Church at 419-562-2069.

Sunrise Service at Kingwood Center in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens is excited to announce the opening of the 2018 season on April 1, with the annual Sunrise Easter Service at 7 a.m.

Men’s Prayer Breakfast April 11 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Josh Harris, president and CEO of Freedom Direct LLC, a final expense life insurance call centers, will be the guest speaker for the next interdenominational men’s breakfast at 7 a.m. on April 11 in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He also was a quarterback for Bowling Green State University. Ladies are welcome to attend. Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Bucyrus sponsors this event. Visit http://bucyruswumc.com/ for information.

April 28 Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Rev. Jack K. Moore will teach the upcoming Spring Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “A Literary-Cultural Approach to the Parables of Jesus in Saint Luke.” The event will be held Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

HE is a retired pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and has served congregations in Texas, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio Northern University, Ada and a master of divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus.

Registration for the April 28 seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. It costs $20, with lunch included. A certificate of completion will be available to those that attend. Call 419-946-5576 for information.