Posted on by

Galion area students recognized for college exploits

, , ,

University of Findlay students earn scholarships 

FINDLAY Kelly Baker of Galion and Jacalyn Ehrman of Galion were amont students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Baker was awarded the Katharine Ballard Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ehrman was awarded the Gladys L. DeLong Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

University of Findlay dean’s list 

FINDLAY These Galion students have been named to the latest University of Findlay dean’s list: Kelly Baker, Jared Dixon,Megan Lyons, Kelsey O’Dowd, Kali Winbigler.

Shaianne Herrera a member of Alpha Phi at Ashland University 

ASHLAND Shaianne Herrera, of Galion, is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Phi. Herrera is majoring in social work and is the daughter of Sara Herrera. She is a 2014 graduate of Ashland High School.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU