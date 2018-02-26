Galion area students recognized for college exploits

University of Findlay students earn scholarships

FINDLAY — Kelly Baker of Galion and Jacalyn Ehrman of Galion were amont students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Baker was awarded the Katharine Ballard Reed Memorial Scholarship. Ehrman was awarded the Gladys L. DeLong Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

University of Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY — These Galion students have been named to the latest University of Findlay dean’s list: Kelly Baker, Jared Dixon,Megan Lyons, Kelsey O’Dowd, Kali Winbigler.

Shaianne Herrera a member of Alpha Phi at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Shaianne Herrera, of Galion, is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Phi. Herrera is majoring in social work and is the daughter of Sara Herrera. She is a 2014 graduate of Ashland High School.