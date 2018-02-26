Mid-Ohio Progressives to meet Feb. 28 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — A member of Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign staff will speak at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Mid-Ohio Progressives. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Bucyrus Public Library.

Sarah Montell will address those interested in supporting the re-election of the U.S. senator and Mansfield native. Montell serves as outreach coordinator for Friends of Sherrod Brown. Mary Beth Pierce, who is the lone candidate seeking the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state representative for the 87th Ohio House District, is expected to attend. The district includes Crawford, Wyandot and Morrow counties and portions of Seneca and Marion counties. Petitions for redistricting reform and banning puppy mills will also be available for signing.

MOP is a grassroots political group formed in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. For more information, e-mail midohioprogressives@gmail.org.