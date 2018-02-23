Northmor second-grader steps up after Westerville police shooting

MOUNT GILEAD — Ryliee Hobson has a heart for helping others whenever there is a need.

Ryliee, a second-grade student at Northmor Elementary School, is the daughter of Ashley Hammond and Todd Hobson.

When Ryliee heard about the shooting of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli on Feb.10, she told her mom that she wanted to help the families left behind by the tragedy.

“I gave her the idea of making ribbons to sell, and she went with it,” said Hammond. “Ryliee has always been the one to reach out and help everyone.”

Ashley let Ryliee pick out the ribbon to be used and lets her do as much of the work in making them as she can.

On Wednesday, local establishment Pizzaburg Pizza in Mt. Gilead held a fundraiser at each of its stores and donated 30 percent of the sales that night to local police departments. Ryliee took her ribbons and was able to raise $200 for the Westerville Police families.

Ryliee will be delivering the money to the Westerville Police Department herself in the near future.

Ryliee’s police ribbons also will be available soon at Dear Downey in Galion. Owner Kaela Downey has also been fundraising for Westerville police through the sale of t-shirts at her business. Downey and Hammond are cousins, so coming together to support this cause was an easy decision.

“Ryliee makes my outlook better in difficult times,” says Ashley. “She always sees the good in people.”

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer