Crawford County Board of Elections certifies candidates for March 8 primary

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections met Thursday to certify candidates and issues for the primary election May 8.

Mary Pierce-Broadwater of Crestline is the only candidate running on the Democratic ticket for state representative of the 87th District while Riordan McClain, Steve Reinhard and current Crawford County Commissioner Doug Weisenauer battle it out for the Republican spot on the ballot in the general election in November.

Ruth Leuthold, director of the Crawford County Board of Elections, said James Wheeler’s petition to run on the Democratic ticket for state representative could not be certified due to insufficient valid signatures.

No Democratic candidates are running in the primary for Crawford County Commissioner while incumbent Jenny Vermillion will run against Tim Ley and Jeff Teynor for the Republican spot on the ballot.

Republican Joan Wolfe is the only one on the primary ballot for county auditor, the position she currently holds.

Residents living in the Bucyrus Public Library’s consortium area, which includes the city of Bucyrus, the east area of the Colonel Crawford School District and all the Wynford School District in Crawford County, will vote on a .5 mill levy for current expenses, new programming and operations.

Wynford residents also will have to decide on a 6.96 mill levy for a renewal tax along with 1.82 mill renewal levy to avoid an operating deficit for the district.

Crestline residents also will be voting on a renewal levy. The district is asking voters to renew a levy of 10 mills to avoid an operating deficit within the district.

Voters in Cranberry Township will vote on whether or not the Mickey Mart may sell wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight on Sundays.

Leuthold said the last day for residents to register to vote in the primary election is April 9.

“They can come to our office, complete the form online or complete the application at a variety of agencies such as Job and Family Services, the treasurer’s office, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and many others,” Leuthold said.

Leuthold said that early voting for the primary election, along with absentee voting, will begin April 10.

