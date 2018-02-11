Uptown Galion’s Planet 14 a dream come true for Galion family

GALION – Eric Young owned an arcade in Mansfield, but it had always been his dream to open one that included food and drink. With the opening of Planet 14 in Galion in December, his dream was realized.

“He owned Geeksters in Mansfield but it was just an arcade. He wanted to add food and beer,” said Eric’s wife, Stacy Young.

Stacy said she and Eric reside in Galion and noticed the former Eagles building at 137 Harding Way East was available.

“I am just the general manager because this is Eric’s baby. I am so proud of him for realizing his dream,” Stacy said as she tended to customers near the bar area of the arcade that was created for adults and children alike.

Stacy said Planet 14 is an arcade, restaurant and sports bar that features old-school games such as Ms. Pac-Man along with new ones for a total of 45 games.

“The older games are one token and no game requires more than four tokens,” Stacy said. “Tokens are equal to 25 cents.”

Planet 14 also offers pinball machines, pool tables and dart boards.

“Eric will be starting leagues for pool and darts soon and eventually pinball leagues,” Stacy said.

Traci Pratt recently hosted her daughter’s 13th birthday party at Planet 14.

“I like the fact that they have old-school games like Ms. Pac-Man,” Pratt said. “The room rental was reasonably priced and the kids had a great time.”

Stacy said room rental is available for all types of parties and live entertainment is offered on the weekends.

“We usually have an acoustic performance on Thursday evenings and bands on the weekends,” Stacy said.

Along with bottled and draft beer, some IPA’s and mixed drinks that include Planet 14 signature drinks, a variety of foods also are offered.

“Appetizers and burgers are our specialties with a growing menu,” Stacy said.

A variety of chicken wings were added to the menu Sunday, in time for the Super Bowl party at the arcade.

“We offer the NFL (Sunday) Ticket and all sports are televised,” Stacy said.

Planet 14 is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 419-462-7529 or visit Planet 14 on visit Planet 14’s Facebook page.

Kimberly Gasuras | Crawford County Now Kaleen Pratt (right) recently celebrated her 13th birthday at Planet 14 in Galion and jammed out to one of the many arcade games with her friend, Mackenzie Gattshall. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Planet-14.jpgKimberly Gasuras | Crawford County Now Kaleen Pratt (right) recently celebrated her 13th birthday at Planet 14 in Galion and jammed out to one of the many arcade games with her friend, Mackenzie Gattshall.

Planet 14, Galion’s newest venture offers fun and food