‘Savannah Sipping Society’, presented by Galion Community Theatre, starts Friday

GALION — In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

The Galion Community Theatre production is directed by Sandy Hoffer. An experienced cast includes Kristina Frye as Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one; Erin Shawk as Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, who faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch all alone. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, played by Nancy Green, is a good ol’ Texas gal, who has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town is Jinx, played by Mindy Taylor-Tissue. She is a spunky ball of fire who offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.

Over the course of six months — filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment — these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment, and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

So, raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy!

By Patty Rice-Groth Galion Inquirer