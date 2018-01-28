Ron, Betty Eich celebrate 70 years of marriage

CRESTLINE — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eich, 421 Maple Drive, Crestline, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently. Ron and Betty (Hall) Eich were married Jan. 16, 1948 at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus.

They have two sons: Thomas (Patty) Eich of Pickerington, and Dr. Steven (Carole) Eich of Wakeman. They also have two grandchildren: Ryan (Maryinda) Eich of Gahanna, and Karalee (Brian) Hasse of New Albany. Their great grandchildren are Keegyn Eich, Brynlee Eich, Grayson Hasse and Everett Hasse.

Ron retired from General Motors after 33 years. Betty retired from Crestline High School after 25 years.

Following retirement, for 27 years, the couple spent the winter months each year in Sun City, Arizona. They now live in Crestline year-round. Cards and memory notes may be sent to their Crestline address.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

Ron and Betty Eich recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Ron and Betty Eich recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.