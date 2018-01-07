Jenna Stump, Rick Arlow get married

Jenna Lynn Stump and Richard (Rick) Lee Arlow, both of Cleveland Heights, Ohio exchanged wedding vows Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Shaker Heights OH. Jenna is the daughter of David and Suzanne Stump of Plymouth, Ohio and Rick is the son of Greg and Rita Arlow of Vincentown New Jersey.

The afternoon ceremony was officiated by Fr. Thomas Fanta and the musical selections were performed by solo vocalist, Kate Kooser, in addition to a violinist and an acoustic guitar. Selections included: “Canon in D:” as the bridesmaids walked down the aisle followed by “Tpt. Voluntary” as the bride entered. “Gift of Love” was sung at the offertory; “Rain Down” at the communion; and Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” as the couple left the church. “We are Marching,” a traditional South African song, was played as the postlude.

As the bride was given in marriage by her father, she was wearing a satin, ivory A- line dress with an illusion back and illusion sweetheart neckline, edged in floral lace appliques. The dress was finished with covered buttons. Her cathedral length, ivory veil, was studded with crystals and included a blusher covering her face as she was escorted down the aisle.

Completing her attire was a bouquet filled with peonies, ranunculus, blue privet berries, anemone, and blush jasmine as accents. The bouquet was wrapped in ivory satin to match her dress.

Lisa Smith, sister of the bride, served as the matron of honor. She wore a formal, floor-length, gold sequin gown and her flowers matched the bride’s bouquet

Serving as bridesmaids were Megan Smith, sister-in-law of the bride; Maggie Arlow, sister of the groom; Samantha Arlow, sister of the groom; Emily Wallace, cousin of the bride; and Cara Russell, friend of the bride. Regan Smith, niece of the bride, served as the junior bridesmaid. All of the attendants wore formal, floor-length, gold sequin gowns and carried flowers that matched the bride’s bouquet.

Tim Arlow served his brother as best man and was in charge of the ushers: Andrew Stump, brother of the bride; Jeff Smith, brother-in-law of the bride; Lucas Stump, nephew of the couple; and Landon Stump, nephew of the couple).

Reese Smith, niece of the couple, served as the flower girl and Lincoln Stump, nephew of the couple, served as the ring bearer.

Following the wedding ceremony, a formal reception was held at The Old Courthouse, Downtown Cleveland. Cocktail hour with passed Hors d’oeuvre began at 5:30 p.m. A three-course, plated meal of steak and seafood was served to the guests. Dessert consisted of a 4-tiered wedding cake (chocolate with buttercream frosting) along with an assortment of the couple’s favorite desserts from a variety of locations around Cleveland.

Dancing began at 8 p.m. to The Orchestra, a 12 piece live band, and lasted until 12:30 p.m.

The reception venue was decorated with a romantic, spring garden theme. It was accented with tall gold candelabras, crystal draping accents, flower arrangements of Ivory peonies and ranunculus in antique gold vases, with dimly lit candles throughout the venue.

The couple honeymooned in Carmel, CA and are now residing in Cleveland Heights OH.

Rick is a graduate of Lehigh University and Case Western Reserve University. He is the CEO/Founder of Complion, Inc.

Jenna is a graduate of Otterbein University and Cleveland State University. She is employed with University Hospitals of Cleveland, managing the FDA Research Division.

Courtesy photo Rick Arlow, Jenna Stump http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Stump-Arlow-Wedding.jpg Courtesy photo Rick Arlow, Jenna Stump