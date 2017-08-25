Community Calendar

Aug. 26

ICE CREAM SOCIAL — Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church will have its annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4:30-7 p.m. Featured will be a full menu of home cooked foods, including sandwiches, noodles, baked beans, salads, pies, cakes, ice cream and drinks. A freewill donation will be collected.

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon,Wynford High School parking lot. 8 a.m. to noon, Chatfield Township Firehouse parking lot.

COMMON BOND QUARTET AT SOUTHVIEW BAPTIST — The Common Bond Quartet and the Lyons Family will be in concert Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford/Morrow County Line Road. Common Bond members are from Kentucky. The Lyons Family is from the Marion area. The public is invited. There is no charge for admission, however a love offering will be received.

GOSPEL CONCERT — The 2017 Summer Fest Gospel Music series will continue at the Gazebo in uptown Galion with six performances. In his Name will perform from 3-4 p.m.; Martin and Danean will perform from 4-5 p.m. followed by Mike Bomgardner from 5-6 p.m.; the Crossway Church Praise Team from 6-7 p.m.; Healing Songs Ministry from 7-8 p.m. and Created Music Project from 8-9 p.m. Call 419-566-0201 for more information.

CANOEING AT NEFF RESERVOIR — at 10 a.m., join Crawford Park District Naturalists Lisa and Josh for a morning paddle around the Neff Reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics. Register by Aug. 25. For information, call 419-683-9000.

VIEWING THE NIGHT SKY PROGRAM — Join members of the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Sky targets for the summer include our largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers to assist you with those provided.

Aug. 27

CONTROLLED HUNT LOTTERY — The Crawford Park District will have a lottery for the Sandusky Wildlife Area, Sears Woods State Nature Preserve and Carmean Woods State Nature Preserve on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. You must attend to be eligible. Call the park district at 419-683-9000 for information.

SOUL’D OUT QUARTET IN SHELBY — At 6 p.m.the Soul’d Out Quartet from Georgetown, Ohio will make it second appearance at First Lutheran Church. 33 Broadway St., in Shelby. For information call 419-347-7675, or email flcmusic@ymail.com.

Aug. 29

NATURE’S WACKY AND WEIRD — On Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., at Lowe-Volk Park, come to the Nature Center to learn about some of nature’s fascinating ways of survival. There will be talk of regurgitation, defecation, and other body phenomenon. Suitable for school age and up. Call 419-683-9000.

Aug. 30

COFFEE AND COLORING AT THE CANDI BAR —Galion Public Library will host Coffee and Coloring at the Candi Bar on Aug. 30 from 5-7 pm. Coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided. Beverages and treats will be available for purchase. Registration is free, but required. Call 419-468-3203 or stop by the main circulation desk to reserve your spot.

COMMUNITY MEAL AT ST. PAUL UMC — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will have acommunity outreach dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dinners are always the last Wednesday of the month. Donations will be accepted. Carryout is available. There is no home delivery.

WILD WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Program topics will vary and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. For pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. For information, the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000.

LEARN ABOUT ASTERS UNGER PARK — 7 p.m. Beautiful and often difficult to identify, this program will look at the many different Asters that are found in our woodlands and fields. Unger Park is west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road. Visit www.crawfordparkdistrict.org for information.

Aug. 31

SINGING INSECT TOUR —Meet at 7 p.m. at the mural in Downtown Bucyrus. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist, Josh Dyer, for this casual stroll through Bucyrus to listen and learn about the ticks, trills, and shuffles that emanate from your lawn, shrubs, and tree tops.

Sept. 2

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, New Washington Village Hall); 8 a.m.to noon p.m., Colonel Crawford High School parking lot.

Sept. 5

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY — The monthly meeting of the Friends of the Galion Public Library is at 9 a.m. in the library’s community room. All are welcome.

RECYCLING —4-8 p.m., Lykens Township Firehouse parking lot.

Sept.6-9

GHS CLASS OF CLASS OF 1972 REUNION — There are all kinds of vents scheduled: Putt-putt golf and fishing Wednesday; football game Friday; Golf on Saturday morning and the actual reunion Saturday night at the Galion Moose lodge. Send reservations to Rena Lovely at 6248 Crawford-Morrow County Line Road, Galion, 44833. It cost $15 for a single, $25 for a couple. Call Lovely at 419-468-7719 for information. Sleep Inn in Galion has special rates available for the class. Call 419-777-7515 for information.

Sept. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Sept. 8. All guests are welcome.

Sept. 19

GALION SCHOOLS PUBLIC MEETING — Galion City Schools will have a general public meeting to discuss the planning of Federal Program Grants including IDEA-B and Title I funds for the use of special education and programming services.The meeting will be during the Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. regular school board meeting, at Galion Middle School.

CHICKEN BBQ AT GALION ST. JOE’S — The 15th annual Knights of Columbus Chicken Barbecue is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street. You can dine in, carry-out or pick up dinner through a drive-thru.

RECYCLING — 9-11 a.m. Dallas Township Firehouse parking lot; 9 a.m. to noon, Lowe-Volk Park parking lot.

Sept. 11-18

RECYCLING — Timken Company parking lot.

Sept. 14

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School parking lot

Sept. 16

RECYCLING — 8 a.m to noon, New Washington Village Hall; 9 a.m.to noon, Woodlawn UMC parking lot; 8 a.m. to noon, Liberty Township Firehouse parking lot.

Sept.18-25

RECYCLING — Bucyrus Seventh Day Adventist Parking Lot

Sept. 19

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wayside Chapel School parking lot

Sept. 23

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to noon, Chatfield Township Firehouse parking lot; 8 a.m. to noon, Wynford High School parking lot.

Sept. 27

RECYCLING — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bucyrus Precision Tech parking lot.

Sept. 28

RECYCLING — 5-7 p.m. Galion School parking lot.

Sept. 30

RECYCLING — 7-11 a.m., Tiro, United Methodist Church parking lot.

Sept 28

POSITIVE AGING EXPO — The 2017 Positive Aging Expo, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging is Sept 28 at Fairhaven Hall at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield. The expo is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes entertainment, door prizes, lunch, information about positive lifestyle options and more. For information, call 567-247-6473.

Oct. 5

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY — The monthly meeting of the Friends of the Galion Public Library is at 9 a.m. in the library’s community room. All are welcome.

Oct. 13

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Oct. 13th. All guests are welcome.

Nov. 10

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Nov. 10. All guests are welcome.

Dec. 8

THE GALION CLASS OF 1963 — will meet at the Pizza Hut at noon on Friday, Dec. 8. All guests are welcome.

