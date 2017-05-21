Area briefs: Bratwurst Festival queen applications available

Goodman having office hours June 2 in New Riegel

COLUMBUS— State Representative Wesley A. Goodman (R-Cardington) announced today that he will be holding district office hours on Friday, June 2, in New Riegel. He will be available from 4-6 p.m. at the New Riegel American Legion Hall, 20 E. South St. No appointment is necessary and all are encouraged to participate.

“I’m honored to represent the people of the 87th House District,” said Rep. Goodman. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to share your concerns and ideas with me. Your input is essential for me to best serve you in Columbus.”

All constituents are welcome to attend these office hours. If you are unable to attend office hours, Rep. Goodman encourages you to contact his office at (614) 644-6265 or rep87@ohiohouse.gov.

Political groups plan program at Mount Gilead theater

MOUNT GILEAD — From Citizen to Patriot group and the Morrow County TEA Party have decided to collaborate on some events under the name of Concerned Citizens of North Central Ohio (CCNCC). The new group is planning a program at the Capital Theater, 22 W. High St., that includes a viewing of the movie “Monumental; In Search of America’s National Treasure.” The movie will be shown at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-768-1931.

Bratwurst Festival queen applications available

BUCYRUS — Applications for the 2017 Bratwurst Festival Queen’s Pageant are available now online at www.bucyrusbratwurstfestival.com, at local high schools or at Bucyrus Public Library. The application is June 5. If you have questions, call Sheila Nickum at 419-562-6595.

North central Ohio Tea Party group meeting Monday

MANSFIELD — Steven Burkhalter, the Ohio field director of Americans For Prosperity will be the speaker at the Monday, May 22 meeting of the Mansfield, North Central Ohio Tea Party. The meeting from 7-9 p.m. at the Wyandotte Senior Center 1164 Wyandotte Ave., Mansfield. The presentation is about “Meeting People Where They Are: Bringing Your Message To Tough Audiences”.