Galion Health Department immunization schedule set

GALION — The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding way East, has daytime immunization appointment times available on Monday, Feb.12 and Monday, Feb. 26. The health department has evening appointment times available on Monday, Feb. 19.

Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance in formation ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.