Galion area church briefs: Lenten services, grief support group, fish fry and more

Community Lenten Services set in Galion

GALION — These services have been announced by the Galion Ministerial Association: Sunday, March 4 at 7 p.m. — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion. Special Music by St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir and Ontario United Methodist Church Choir. Guest speaker will be Nick Oehler; Sunday, March 11 at 7 p.m. – Peace Lutheran Church, 129 W. Walnut St., Galion. Phone: 419-468-3141. Rev. Darrin Harvey from First United Church of Christ will minister; Sunday, March 18 at 7 p.m. – Wesley Chapel, 260 Sixth Ave. (corner of Sixth Avenue and Oliver Street) Galion. Phone: 419-468-3930. Dr. Dan Turner from Community Christian Church will minister; Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. – First United Church of Christ, at 248 Harding Way West, Galion. Phone: 419-468-4380. Rev. Richard Genzman from Peace Lutheran Church will minister.

St. Paul UMC grief support group meets March 8

GALION — The grief support groupat St. Paul United Methodist Church will have a community presentation titled “When Priorities Shift After a Loss” on Thursday, March 8, from 7-8:15 p.m.. Amy Billa, MA, LSW will be our guest facilitator. Amy has travelled the country leading programs on grief, loss, and end of life issues. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is a gift to the community from St. Paul United Methodist Church and Community Counseling Services. For information, call Kathy at 419-468-7977 or Mary at 419-845-3195.

Fish fry March 9 and March 23 at St. Joseph Activity Center

GALION — The Knights of Columbus’ second fish fry of the Lenten season is March 9 at the St. Joseph Activity Center. The final one of the season is March 23. All are from 5-7 p.m. at 115 N. Liberty St. in Galion. Dine-in and carry-out service is available. The public is welcome.

Bucyrus Bible Church series: ‘Unlocking The Mysteries Of Genesis’

BUCYRUS — A an upcoming twelve-episode series at Bucyrus Bible Church will explore the scientific evidence that confirms the biblical account of creation. The series is on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. Bucyrus Bible Church is at 2151 Ohio 19 in Bucyrus. Call 419-562-7707 or visit www.bucyrusbiblechurch.org for more information.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_CommunityLentenServices.jpg