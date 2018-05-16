Bucyrus High School’s Wyatt Franklin maximizes opportunities to prepare for college

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus High School senior Wyatt Franklin took a bold step when he open-enrolled into the Bucyrus City School District four months prior to graduation. When Franklin receives his diploma from BHS, he will have earned 18 college credit hours and saved his family $9,000 in college tuition costs through the College Credit Plus Program.

“I open enrolled into Bucyrus to get a head start on my college education,” he said. “By coming to Bucyrus and enrolling in the district’s College Credit Plus Program, I was able to get ahead in both credit hours and tuition savings.”

Wyatt was a cast member in the annual High School musical program, “James and the Giant Peach”. He will be attending Bowling Green State University and plans to major in computer science.

“Taking College Credit Plus courses helped me learn how a college classroom works,” Franklin said. “It showed me how quickly college professors can cover material and gave me a glimpse of how college itself functions.”

The story of Wyatt Franklin and his accomplishments in the College Credit Plus program is unique, proving that other Bucyrus students can achieve a high-level success with a strong work ethic.

“Wyatt came into BHS with a focus and determination to utilize our College Credit Plus program to prepare him for college,” explained Dr. Mark Burke, Bucyrus Secondary School Principal. “We’re proud of Wyatt and look forward to his continued success at Bowling Green and beyond.”

Franklin stated that the College Credit Plus Program helped him develop a rigorous work ethic and the knowledge needed to be comfortable in his transition to college.

“The work is harder and takes longer, but it prepares Bucyrus students for college,” Wyatt said. “Deadlines are important in high school, but college class deadlines are much tighter and the College Credit Plus program offered through the Bucyrus City School District will help future students prepare for success after high school.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_wyatt-franklin-class-2018.jpg