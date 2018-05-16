First Friday celebrations return to Bucyrus this summer

First Friday Series to Return to Downtown Bucyrus in 2018

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the return of First Friday Bucyrus for 2018.

Held the first Friday in June, July, August, and September, the First Friday series brings community members and visitors to the sidewalks of downtown Bucyrus to enjoy shopping, street vendors, music, food, children’s activities, and more.

Tyler Jacobs, executive director at the Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber anticipates a successful event each month this summer, building on the participation and excitement from last year’s First Fridays.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of First Friday here at the Chamber, with support from the Tourism Bureau and our First Friday planning committee” said Jacobs. “This event is the result of the passion and vision of current and past committee members, and it’s been incredibly successful so far.

“The First Friday series aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission to promote, support, and enhance the economic climate in Bucyrus while fostering positive connections among members of the local business community.”

The goal of First Friday is to leverage local history and arts and to drive economic development, community connectivity, and tourism for downtown and our surrounding community.

“With our new location and leadership, we’re excited to collaborate with the Chamber to support the First Friday series in downtown Bucyrus,” said Michael Dostal, Bucyrus Tourism and Visitor s Bureau board president. “The timing and location of these events work well to highlight our community and businesses as visitors drive through on their way to Lake Erie for the weekend. We see lots of boats coming through. It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we have to offer, and to get people out and about downtown.”

This year’s dates and themes are as follows: June 1: Fun & Fitness; July 6: Christmas in July; Aug. 3: Celebrate Hometown Heroes; and Sept. 7: Harvest Day (NEW in 2018!)

The Chamber is currently accepting First Friday sponsorships and vendor applications, available on the Chamber’s website. For more information, call 419-562-4811 or email firstfriday@bucyrusohio.com .

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_First-Friday.jpg