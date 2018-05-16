Bucyrus High School’s Samantha Murtiff found college courses rewarding

BUCYRUS — Samantha Murtiff, a senior at Bucyrus High School and member of the Class of 2018, would happily tell anyone who asks that the College Credit Plus program is definitely worth the effort.

Murtiff has earned 15 college credit hours and saved her family $7500 in tuition costs when she enrolls in the Exercise Physiology program at Ohio University.

“I decided to take College Credit Plus courses to prepare myself for college and earn credits toward my major,” Murtiff explained. “Completing 15 hours before ever getting to Athens means I won’t need to take as many pre-requisite courses when I start college in the fall.”

Samantha has kept very busy during her four years at BHS. She has been a member of the Cheerleading squad, Volleyball and Swimming teams, Science Club, National Honor Society, Girls’ Boosters, Student Council, Marching Band, XBand, Pep Band and serves as a Class Officer.

“Sam is a model student who has shown during her time at BHS,” said Secondary School Principal Dr. Mark Burke. “The College Credit Plus program, combined with her heavy involvement in school groups and activities, show that it is possible to be a well-rounded student with high academic achievements.”

Murtiff has learned many lessons, aside from those learned in books, that she feels will help her during her educational journey as a Bobcat.

“The College Credit Plus courses have prepared me by showing me what a college class is like and the work it takes to be successful,” she said. “The courses have also shown me different professors’ teaching methods and their expectations.”

She would tell students that although the classes may be hard, they are very rewarding and will save them time and money when they begin college.

“The Bucyrus City School District has had a very positive impact on my academic career and on me as a person,” Samantha said. “The administration and staff have been amazing throughout my high school career and I have loved every minute of being a Redmen!”