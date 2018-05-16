Bucyrus Academic Boosters award scholarships honoring Bucyrus legends

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Academic Boosters awarded scholarships that honor the memories of two Bucyrus legends, Boyd Long and Larry Heid, during its Academic Awards program in April.

The 2018 Larry Heid Memorial Scholarship recipient was Kade Slagle, while the first recipient was Braxen Spears in 2017. The Boyd Long Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Isidora Burling.

“I was approached by both families about the possibility of starting an individual scholarship in Larry’s name and Boyd’s name,” Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel explained. “I didn’t hesitate to connect the families with the Academic Boosters because Larry and Boyd gave so much of their lives to Bucyrus students and the Bucyrus community that it was an honor to help them achieve their goals.”

Larry was very involved in the community through the Jaycees, Bratwurst Festival committee, Advisor to Air Explorer Posts 102 and 113, officer and Fellow of Moose Lodge 669, and poster child for Easter Seals. He was an Eagle Boy Scout and elected to Bucyrus City Council.

“Larry seldom missed a Bucyrus Redmen football game and kept statistics for BHS basketball for four decades,” Kimmel said. “He was always there to wish the Redmen luck with a high five as the lineups were announced, a time-honored tradition that every Redmen still holds in the highest regard.”

Boyd Long, who retired from the Bucyrus City Schools, could always be found helping in some capacity at Redmen sporting events. Boyd, who made the ceremonial run with the first bratwurst sandwich to kick off the Bratwurst Festival for many years, helped park buses during athletic events.

“Boyd Long was a dedicated Bucyrus City School District staff member for 20 years,” Kimmel said. “He left a positive mark on every other staff member and the students he interacted with during his time with the Redmen family.”

Larry’s family wanted his scholarship to go to a Redmen basketball player, while the Boyd Long Scholarship recipient had to display a strong involvement in community service like Boyd did for so many years.

“These scholarships have allowed us to tell the students who may not remember Larry and Boyd what they meant to our Redmen family,” Academic Boosters representative Amy Plumley said. “These scholarships were a wonderful way to honor these men, who dedicated so much of their lives to the Bucyrus City Schools.”

The Bucyrus Academic Boosters also awarded three additional scholarships to Samantha Murtiff, Alexandria Rule and Mason Light.

