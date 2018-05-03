Bucyrus students, educators recognized among BEST in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — Two Bucyrus High School students and two Secondary School educators were recognized during the annual Crawford County BEST Awards program on May 2.

Senior Annabella Flores-Eidson and junior Bing Jing He were selected as the students who exhibit outstanding work ethic by continually doing their best, commit to the responsibilities they undertake, work well on a team and are reliable and trustworthy.

“I was very surprised when I was nominated,” explained Annabella. I fit the description when I was told what the award was for, but I did not think I would ever get noticed or selected for this kind of recognition.”

“I was excited when I first learned I was nominated for the award,” Bing Jing said. “I didn’t think I would be selected when compared to many of my other classmates.”

Both students were asked to select an educator who has been especially inspirational and encouraging in furthering their work ethic development and educational goals. The students could choose any educator from preschool through high school, including administrators, coaches, guidance counselors, and other school personnel.

“I selected Mrs. (Terra) Hamm because she is very good at getting her students to work hard and taught me things about work ethic that I will carry with me the rest of my life,” Annabella said. “If it wasn’t for her, I would not be the hard-working student I am today.”

Mrs. Hamm was honored that Annabella chose her as her educator representative because Annabella has developed an amazing work ethic in the two years that Hamm has known her.

“I’ve always been impressed with her work ethic and her strong sense of character,” Hamm said. “Annabella is a humble presence in my classroom, but also carries herself with a grace and maturity that not many people her age possesses.”

“I chose Mrs. (Brenda) Stockmaster as the educator because she helped me when I was in her class, and she understood what I needed help with and how I felt,” said Bing Jing. “She tried her best to help me with whatever I needed and has made a positive impact on me in school and learning.”

Mrs. Stockmaster is very appreciative that Bing Jing selected her to represent and speak about her. Stockmaster noted that Bing Jing has had a big influence on her as a teacher.

“Bing Jing is a hard-working student who always makes good choices and does her best no matter her circumstances,” Stockmaster said. “She works many hours after school in her family’s restaurant and still makes sure her homework is completed and that she is prepared for school, which exemplifies the characteristics of a BEST Award recipient.”

Each year, the Crawford County Business/Advisory Council recognizes students and educators from the six school districts and Pioneer Career and Technology Center. The awards program rotates between each Crawford County school district annually.

“I want to congratulate Annabella, Bing Jing, Mrs. Hamm and Mrs. Stockmaster for being recognized among the BEST in Crawford County,” Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “These awards stand as evidence that there are people who value work ethic and recognize students who strive to achieve success every day regardless of their challenges or circumstances.

Courtesy photo Bucyrus Secondary School teachers Mrs. Brenda Stockmaster (far left) and Mrs. Terra Hamm (far right) spoke on behalf of Bucyrus BEST Award recipients junior Bing Jing He (second from left) and senior Annabella Flores-Eidson (second from right) during the annual Crawford County BEST Awards ceremony on May 2 http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_2018-BHS-best-awards.jpg Courtesy photo Bucyrus Secondary School teachers Mrs. Brenda Stockmaster (far left) and Mrs. Terra Hamm (far right) spoke on behalf of Bucyrus BEST Award recipients junior Bing Jing He (second from left) and senior Annabella Flores-Eidson (second from right) during the annual Crawford County BEST Awards ceremony on May 2