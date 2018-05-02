Bucyrus Touchdown Club golf scramble is June 9

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Redmen Touchdown Club will host the 19th annual golf scramble June 9 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. Registration for this year’s four-person scramble will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The field is limited to the first 20 paid teams. Information should include the following: Team contact person, address, phone number and golfers’ names (4)

The cost to participate is $60 per person, $240 per team, or $290 for a corporate team with a hole sponsorship included. All proceeds will go to support the football program. Checks should be made payable to the Bucyrus Touchdown Club.

The scramble includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and beverages on the course, meal after play and more. Each member of the first-place team will receive a Bucyrus Athletic Pass for admission to all home sporting contests during the 2018-2019 school year (a $350 value) and a rotating trophy.

In the case of rain, the event will be held June 10. To find out more, contact Aaron Eckert at 419-571-0980. Team registration forms can be submitted electronically by visiting the “Extracurricular” section of the district website at www.bucyrusschools.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded, completed and mailed to Bucyrus High School, c/o Terra Hamm, 900 W. Perry St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.

