Bucyrus 8th grader earns top award at Ohio House art show

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) has announced that Karmyn Blizzard is the 87th House District winner of the 2018 Ohio House of Representatives Student Art Exhibition.

Blizzard is in the eighth grade and is taught by Scott Mental at Bucyrus High School.

“Congratulations to Karmyn Blizzard for the winning drawing,” said McClain. “The detail and symmetry in the drawing are very well done! I’m proud to have great representation from our district in this art contest.”

The exhibition is open to the public at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in the lower level Statehouse connector through the end of this year.

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Arts Council, and Ohio Art Education Association joined together for the third annual student exhibition, which showcases high school artwork from all 99 Ohio House districts. The exhibition recognizes the talents, creativity, and innovation of students who receive high quality arts education instruction as part of their academic experience in school and represents art by some of Ohio’s finest high school artists.