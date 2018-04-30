Bucyrus schools prepping senior for a less expensive college future

BUCYRUS — Alexandria Rule, a member of the Class of 2018 at Bucyrus High School, will enroll in a three-year program at the University of Toledo thanks to the credits she earned through the College Credit Plus program at Bucyrus.

Rule earned 21 college credits and will save her family more than $10,000 in college tuition costs when she enrolls as a Rocket in the fall.

“I knew that taking college courses in high school would help me be more prepared for college once I graduate,” Rule said. “The College Credit Plus Program was the obvious choice to help me attain that goal.”

Alexandria has been a member of the Varsity Basketball and Volleyball teams, Student Council, National Honors Society, Science Club, Girls’ Boosters and Crawford County Leadership Council. She serves as Vice President of the Senior class, Treasurer of Student Council, President of National Honor Society, Science Club officer and Vice President of Girls’ Booster.

“Alexandria has overcome a great deal of adversity during her high school career,” said Secondary School Principal Dr. Mark Burke. “She is a great example of what is possible for a student at Bucyrus who stays focused, remains diligent and works hard toward achieving his or her goals.”

The College Credit Plus Program, according to Rule, has helped advance her preparations for the next step in her educational journey. It has also allowed her to learn how college class work needs to be formatted and turned in.

“I would strongly advise any Bucyrus student interested in going to college to take college courses through the College Credit Plus Program,” she said. “Not only does it help prepare students for college, but it also helps save families money on college tuition.”

Alexandria cites that the loving, caring and nurturing environment created by the Bucyrus teachers and staff helped shape the person she is today.

“My teachers, combined with the academic opportunities provided in the Bucyrus City School District, pushed and challenged me throughout my academic career,” she said. “I am better prepared for my future thanks to the Bucyrus City School District.”

