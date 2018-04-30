Poetry the focus of recent Bucyrus school board meeting

Bucyrus, OH (April 27, 2018) – The Bucyrus City School District Board of Education, district administrators and guests had the opportunity to participate in a fun activity that freshmen students in Mrs. Shannon Henize’s class every Monday during their regular meeting April 26.

Mrs. Henize and Ms. Nancy Kangas, resident poet with the Ohio Arts Council, walked the group through a “Why” and “Because” exercise that Ms. Kangas does with students each week. The goal of the activity is to help the students open their minds and have a bit of fun.

“Nancy has been such a blessing to have in my class,” Henize said. “She has really enhanced the creative writing environment for our students, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside her.”

Fourth grade English Language Arts teacher Mrs. Tiffany Powers also shared her students’ experiences working with Ms. Kangas. This is the first year that Ms. Kangas has worked in the Elementary School.

Several students from the Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School stood before the board and read their poems to the group. Tramel Pigott and Patrisha Wise, both Elementary School students, and Secondary School students Mackenzie Dye, Micah Graves, Faith Schifer, Ethan Cox, Evienne Sand, and Ryan Shope received commendations from the board.

“I’m very proud of the students who presented their poems to the Board of Education and district administration,” Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “One of the student’s poems was so moving that she and her family received a standing ovation from the board members and administrators. It was very moving.”

The Board of Education presented a canvas aerial photo of the 2018 Bucyrus Elks #156 Invitational to the Bucyrus Elks Lodge #156 for their continued support of Bucyrus students and district athletic programs. 2018 marked the 25th anniversary for the Bucyrus Elks #156 Invitational, which is considered by many to be the premier early season track meet in the area.

“Kip Kinn, Bill Metzger and all the volunteers from the Bucyrus Elks Lodge #156 do a fantastic job running both the track and cross country meets every year,” Kimmel said. “As a former athletic director, and now Superintendent, I appreciate the many hours these individuals commit annually to our district and students.”

The board approved all agenda items as presented and then moved to executive session with no additional action being taken. The board will meet in regular session at 5:00 p.m. in the Lincoln Administrative Center board room Thursday, May 24.

Courtesy photo Bucyrus Elementary School 4th grad ELA teacher Mrs. Tiffany Powers, (l to r), Patricia Wise, Faith Schifer, Mackenzie Dye, Mrs. Shannon Henize , Freshmen English teacher, and Ms. Nancy Kangas, Ohio Arts Council resident poet, pose together after the students read their poetry before the Board of Education during the regular board meeting April 26