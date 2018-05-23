Galion police calls

Thursday

2:28 a.m. — Police were notified of a missing or runaway juvenile from the 400 block of Portland Way N.

3:32 a.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St notified police of a suspicious person who was staring at their house.

12:16 p.m. — Police were called to Galion Middle School regarding a drug investigation.

1:18 p.m. — Caller notified police of a baby left in a car parked at Caleb’s Brookside Deli.

6:39 p.m. — A resident from the 800 block of S. Market St requested police assistance in a dispute with a landlord.

9:46 p.m. — Caller notified police of a resident from the 800 block of South St. who had numerous junk/unlicensed vehicles sitting around his house.

9:58 p.m. — Police were notified of a possible suicide attempt in the 600 block of N. Columbus St.

10:13 p.m. — Caller notified police of 3 juvenile males hanging around the side of DK’s Drive In.

10:40 p.m. — An employee of Burger King on Harding Way W. notified police of a suspicious male who had been in their parking lot since approximately 4 p.m..

Friday

7:42 a.m. — Caller notified police of a young child walking near the street in the vicinity of Harding Way E and East St.

10:29 a.m. — A caller notified police of a possible scam involving someone out of the country.

2:14 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Tubby’s Pizza.

2:35 p.m. — Caller informed police of drug paraphernalia found while cleaning out an apartment at Easton Way Apartments.

4:18 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless driver headed into Galion on St Rt 61.

5:20 p.m. — A resident from the vicinity of Maple Heights Dr. informed police that had heard possible shots fired in the area.

7:00 p.m. — Caller from the 200 block of LeHigh Place notified police of a man who had attempted suicide.

8:58 p.m. — A resident from the 900 block of Harding Way E. reported a missing or runaway juvenile.

9:46 p.m. — A caller notified police of a juvenile who was making suicide threats in the 900 block of Harding Way E.

9:51 p.m. — Police were notified of juveniles in the roadway at the Sk8 Place on S. Market St.

9:54 p.m. — A male and female were arrested for under age consumption at a residence in the 400 block of Grand St.

10:17 p.m. — Caller notified police of a group of disruptive juveniles behind Wendy’s on Harding Way W.

Saturday

12:54 a.m. — Police were notified of a large group of people getting into an argument in the 400 block of Portland Way N.

2:41 a.m. — Police spoke to individuals were were getting ready to fight in the 200 block of Harding Way E.

3:56 a.m. — Caller notified police of loud music from a neighboring residence in the 300 block of Orange St.

7:10 a.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Grove Ave. informed police that their vehicles had been entered the night before.

11:17 a.m. — Police were informed of a resident in the vicinity of Harding Way E and First Ave who had cut down a tree and was burning the brush.

4:46 p.m. — A female was arrested in the 200 block of Eighth Ave.

6:55 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Hensley Ave. notified police that juveniles had been throwing trash in their yard.

8:03 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near St. Rt. 309 and 61.

Sunday

3:25 p.m. — Caller from the 100 block of Second Ave. notified police that their daughter was threatening suicide.

4:05 p.m. — An employee at McDonald’s notified police of a group of juveniles who were being disruptive.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of N. Union St. notified requested help with a juvenile.

7:51 p.m. — Police were notified of a vicious dog in the 300 block of Sixth Ave.

8:10 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of E. Church St. and Columbus St.

8:24 p.m. — Caller informed police of a group of disruptive juveniles in the vicinity of Church St and Heise Park.