Galion school board approves 2018 graduates list

GALION — The Galion City School Board held its regular monthly meeting at the Galion Middle School computer room on Tuesday May 15.

The meeting covered many of the usual items presented for approval at every board meeting with the approval of monthly finance reports from Charlene Parkison and a presentation by Superintendent Jim Grubbs noting his activities and meetings since the previous meeting.

The board was given information regarding the possible lease-purchase of a new school bus in the Fiscal Year 2019. This comes as a recommendation from Transportation Supervisor Jim Myers as many in current fleet of buses in the district is beginning to age beyond acceptable use.

The board discussed and approved school fees and technology premiums for the 2018-2019 school year.

A donation of just over $31,000 from the Crawford County Partnership for Education and Economic Development was accepted by the board. This funding goes to cover reimbursement for the Leader In Me program currently implemented within the district.

The resignations of three staff members — Denise Converse-McGowan, Todd Galownia, and Kyra Bryan — were approved by board members. Superintendent Grubbs stated that he was thankful for the time each educator had given to the district.

Near completion of the meeting, the board recessed into executive session during the Superintendent’s Personnel Recommendations portion of the agenda to further consider the employment, discipline, promotion, or compensation of an employee or official within the district.

Upon returning to regular meeting, the board approved the listing of 2018 Galion High School graduates pending any changes.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer