Galion police reports

Monday

2:38 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of S. Union St. called police about two aggressive dogs in the area.

3:06 a.m. — Caller from the 300 block of S. Union St. asked to speak to police about threats from a roommate.

3:43 a.m. — An employee from Moto Mart on Harding Way E. called police about a suspicious car in their parking lot.

8:58 a.m. — A male was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Ave on a felony warrant.

12:26 p.m. — A resident in the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. notified police that their cat had gotten out of their home and was later found dead.

1:10 p.m. — A caller notified police that they saw a man seated in a car parked at Easton Way shooting drugs into his arm.

3:43 p.m. — A resident left a wallet at the Galion Police station for someone to pick up.

4:35 p.m. — Caller from the 900 block of S. Market St. notified police of a dog running loose in the vicinity.

5:21 p.m. — A landlord for a home in the 500 block of S. Boston St. had a couple of questions for police.

6:18 p.m. — Caller notified police of a dog running loose in the vicinity of Crew Ave.

Tuesday

12:14 a.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Erie St.

4:14 a.m. — Police checked into a suspicious vehicle parked behind K&B Laundromat on Harding Way E.

12:03 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of Crescent Way requested extra patrols in the area due to a recent issue with her vehicle and an ex boyfriend.

7:37 p.m. — A landlord requested police stand by at a residence he needed to make repairs to on Grove Ave.

10:26 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Harding Way E. notified police that someone has been stealing dog chains out of their yard.

Wednesday

1:33 a.m. — Caller reported a reckless driver in the vicinity of Cedargate Apartments.

1:58 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of S. Boston St. reported someone in their backyard.

8:47 a.m. — An employee of Goodwill on Carter Dr. informed police that they saw someone on video climbing in and out of their dumpsters taking things the night before.

4:22 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of N Columbus St. informed police of a problem with a neighbor.

6:36 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of Railroad St. notified police of an attempted bicycle theft.

8:15 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Murray St. notified police of harassing phone calls he was receiving.

8:33 p.m. — A male was arrested on assault charges in the 400 block of Second Ave.

8:59 p.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious male in the vicinity of Fifth Ave walking toward East Park.

10:48 p.m. — Caller complained of loud music at Z’s Grogg on Harding Way E.