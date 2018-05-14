Galion police reports

Galion police

Tuesday

2:11 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Kelly St.

10:43 a.m. — Police checked into the welfare of a possibly suicidal female in the 200 block of Hetrick Dr.

3:16 p.m. — Caller notified police of drug paraphernalia that was found while cleaning a property in the 1400 block of Baehr St.

3:27 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of S. Boston St. notified police that their neighbor was yelling at them.

4:52 p.m. — Caller informed police of juveniles throwing rocks near United Bank at 8 Public Square.

9:30 p.m. — Caller notified police of a man drinking and smoking drugs in the 100 block of S. East St.

Wednesday

12:12 a.m. — Caller notified police that they saw a shadow of someone in their backyard in the 300 block of Pine St.

1:31 a.m. — Police were informed of to people walking and following a car in the 100 block of Gill Ave.

7:16 a.m. — A resident from Myrtle Alley informed police of a female who had been struck by her boyfriend.

11:26 a.m. — Galion Street Department brought in a black backpack that was found in Heise Park.

11:55 a.m. — Resident notified police of a counterfeit bill that was found while walking in the 300 block of Sixth Ave.

2:17 p.m. — An employee of MotoMart reported a shoplifter in their store.

2:55 p.m. — An employee of Galion Pointe told police of a theft of prescription antibiotics by a nurse who was employed there.

3:49 p.m. — Caller notified police of a person walking on the overpass on E. Church St.

10:03 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Erie St. wanted to speak to police about her daughter.

10:57 p.m. — Caller notified police of a domestic dispute between a male and female at Tuxedo Alley.

11:59 p.m. — Police investigated a noise complaint coming from the basketball courts at Heise Park.

Thursday

12:32 a.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. told police that two people were on their porch and refused to leave.

2:50 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Hollywood Dr. told police that a power washer had been stolen from their property.

3:35 p.m. — An employee of Firelands Federal Credit Union requested police assistance with an irate customer.

5:00 p.m. — An employee of Huntington Bank on Portland Way N. notified police of a difficult customer in their lobby.

6:53 p.m. — Caller notified police that the restrooms at South Park were backed up and overflowing.

10:27 p.m. — A caller told police of a suspicious person up on a ladder at a former church building on Fairview Ave.

10:36 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of S. Market St. was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

10:51 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane notified police of a group of juveniles who were trying to get into cars in the area.