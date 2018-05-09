Galion Public Library getting a circulation system update

GALION — On May 17, Galion Public Library will switch to a new circulation system which looks to be a step forward for their patrons and staff.

“Our old system is dated and is costing us a lot of money,” said Galion Public Library Director Vicki Eckenrod. “Our new Evergreen system will lower our costs and it will be more simple to use.”

The new system will be part of a larger system coordinated with 11 other libraries known as the Consortium of Ohio Libraries, or COOL. The Marvin Memorial Library in Shelby and the Mount Gilead Public Library are also part of COOL.

Starting on Monday, May 14, access to the library catalog or any patron accounts will not be available to staff until the switch-over is completed Thursday, May 17.

“We will not be able to register any new patrons or give out replacement cards,” Eckenrod stated. “The good news is that you will still be able to check out books.”

While patrons will be able to check out selections during the conversion, staff will not be able to check in books that are returned until the Evergreen system goes live next Thursday.

“Because of this, we will be unable to see if a returned book is on hold for you,” explained Eckenrod. “Please be patient with us during this time. It’s only three days. Hopefully, we can find a place for all those books that we won’t be checking in until Thursday.”

Eckenrod is quick to point out that while the new system may look a bit different, there are some great advantages.

“When you check the catalog to see what we have, you will be able to see not only Galion, but what all the other 11 member libraries have,” she said. “If you have a Galion card or a card from any of the COOL. libraries, you can use your card at any other of the member libraries.”

Another advantage for patrons will be the convenience of using a personal computer to put holds on books that are in at Galion, rather than have to come in and hope that no one else has taken it out. If a copy is unavailable at Galion Public Library, the system will automatically order you the same title from another library.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer