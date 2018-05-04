Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Friday

12:17 p.m. — Police located two missing juveniles hiding in the attic of a residence in the 300 block of Sixth Ave.

5:21 p.m. — A caller reported a fight between two males in the 300 block of W. Atwood St.

6:26 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious male in the vicinity of the Sk8 Place on S. Market St. who was reportedly yelling at kids.

11:22 p.m. — A caller wanted to file a report about an assault that took place at the Sk8 Place on S. Market St.

Saturday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from Galion East Apartments notified police of an assault and theft at a residence at Galion Arms Apartments.

9:23 a.m. — A male was cited for disorderly conduct at Galion Arms Apartments.

1:02 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Ave notified police that license tags had been stolen from their vehicle.

2:50 p.m. — An employee from Goodwill on Carter Dr. notified police that someone had disposed of a couch and other items in their dumpster.

5:10 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on Portland Way N.

8:59 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute at Route 309 Mini Storage on State Route 309.

9:27 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of E. Payne Ave. notified police that another driver had side swiped their car and left the scene.

Sunday

1:57 a.m. — Caller notified police of individuals running in an alley in the vicinity of Walnut St. and Liberty St.

11:23 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of First Ave. informed police of a neighbor who had thrown rocks and woken up their child.

5:48 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Oak St. notified police that her son had been attacked by a dog.

7:21 p.m. — Caller from the 200 block of S. Union St. spoke to police regarding a possible overdose by a juvenile.

8:03 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless driver in the vicinity of S. Columbus St.

8:45 p.m. — Caller wished to speak to police about threats he was receiving online.

9:26 p.m. — Police received a call about a possible heroin overdose involving a male in the 300 block of Hensley Ave.

11:23 p.m. — Caller complained about loud music from a neighbor’s home in the 300 block of Fifth Ave.

Monday

8:57 a.m. — A male was arrested for a felony warrant out of Marion County at a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Way E.

9:26 a.m. — Caller from the 100 block of S. Boston St. spoke to police about their neighbor’s dogs tearing up their lawn.

11:45 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of an aluminum ladder from a work site in the 300 block of S. Market St.

2:15 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Erie St requested assistance with an unruly juvenile.

3:53 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of Eighth Ave. notified police that some medications had been stolen from their car.

4:12 p.m. — A resident from the 1300 block of Harding Way E. notified police that her daughter was outside the residence screaming and yelling.

4:38 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person in the 300 block of Fifth Ave. who had been sitting on a neighbor’s porch all day.

6:22 p.m. — Caller notified police of a female walking along the railroad tracks near S. Boston St.

7:26 p.m. — Police were informed of children left unattended in a vehicle parked at Geyer’s on Portland Way N.

Tuesday

3:30 a.m. — A resident from the vicinity of Grant St reported their vehicle had been stolen.

8:46 a.m. — A resident from Wisterman Ct. reported that their home had been broken into overnight.

11:03 a.m. — An employee of Circle K on East St. reported a fist fight in the parking lot.

1:14 p.m. — Caller from the 500 block of N. Union St. of an attempted break in to their car.

3:37 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident involving a Galion City School bus on Carter Dr.

7:51 p.m. — Caller reported a dog loose in the area of N. Columbus St.