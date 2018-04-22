Galion police reports

Galion Police

Sunday

12:23 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of E. Atwood St.

2:27 a.m. — A caller informed police of suspicious vehicles parked under the overpass on E. Church St.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Beechwood Dr. notified police of sewage backing up into her home.

8:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of W. Atwood St.

10:05 p.m. — Caller notified police of a male acting oddly in the 800 block of Charles St.

10:18 p.m. — Police were notified of a debit card belonging to a Galion man that was found by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday

2:01 a.m. — An employee of Galion Avita Hospital requested police assistance with a patient who had been released and would not leave the hospital.

6:24 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

1:20 p.m. — An employee of Speedway on Harding Way W. notified police that a donation jar had been stolen from their store.

1:44 p.m. — A female was arrested as a result of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Dawsett Ave.

2:48 p.m. — Police investigated two individuals who were in a parked car under the overpass.

3:29 p.m. — A male was arrested after a non-injury accident in the 700 block of Harding Way W.

4:24 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Grove Ave reported that a package she was expecting to deliver had possibly been stolen.

6:09 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Hensley Ave.

6:15 p.m. — A male was arrested at Wendy’s on Harding Way W. after a call from an employee about a suspicious person.

7:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Libby Lane Apartments.

11:45 p.m. — Caller notified police of an unruly juvenile at Libby Lane Apartments.

Tuesday

10:02 a.m. — A caller notified police of a reckless driver in the are of St. Rt. 598.

11:01 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of N. Union St. reported some items had been stolen from their car.

2:02 p.m. — An employee of Rich Oil station on S. Market St. reported the theft of cigarette lighters from their store.

2:06 p.m. — Caller requested assistance with an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Grand St.

4:18 p.m. — An employee of Gibson Electric on Bloomer St. notified police of a possible breaking and entering at their location.

6:45 p.m. — A female was arrested as a result of a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.

Wednesday

12:52 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of W. Atwood St. notified police of the theft of prescriptions from her residence.

3:20 a.m. — A resident from Cedargate Ct. notified police that their neighbors were arguing and it woke them up.

4:31 p.m. — Police were notified of a bicycle that was found in the water at Heise Park.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Galion Arms Apartments notified police of a possibly suicidal female.