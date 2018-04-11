Third Friday in Galion returns in May

Organizer Miranda Jones has added more live music, farmer’s market to growing monthly event

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for another summer run of Third Friday events in Historic Uptowne Galion.

With one summer of experience under her belt, Chamber Member Engagement Director Miranda Jones is looking forward to returning the popular event to the community with some familiar faces and new opportunities for those who attend.

Third Fridays is a four-month-long spring/summer event held in uptown Galion on the third Friday of each month. It starts in May, and runs through August.

A new addition to Third Fridays this year will be a Farmer’s Market located on Public Square.

“Galion has been without an active farmer’s market for a couple of years, and the return of one in association with Third Friday is a great way to get the idea off the ground again,” said Jones.

Another new addition to the event this year will be a “Tour of Galion” punch card that will focus on restaurants in Galion. Participating eateries will offer various specials for customers who visit. Each visit will earn a punch on the “Tour of Galion” punch card, which can then be brought to the chamber office to be entered into a prize drawing.

Live music is again planned at the gazebo on Public Square, sponsored by Donley Ford of Galion. Kicking off the performances in May is The Crazy Gringos, followed by Common Thread in June.

Just like last summer, uptown businesses will be open extended hours during Third Fridays events, with many of them offering sales and specials for shoppers.

There will also be some special treats available for purchase while participants enjoying the music or visiting with others on the square. Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream, along with Home Care Matters funnel cake stand, will be set up each month to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

The return of Third Fridays starts Friday, May 18.

Galion Inquirer file photo The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a new season of Third Friday in Galion events. This year’s first spectacle is May 18 and will include music by the Crazy Gringos, food, a farmer’s market, specials at local shops and restaurants and more. This scene is from one of last year’s events. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_Third-Friday.jpgGalion Inquirer file photo The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a new season of Third Friday in Galion events. This year’s first spectacle is May 18 and will include music by the Crazy Gringos, food, a farmer’s market, specials at local shops and restaurants and more. This scene is from one of last year’s events.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer